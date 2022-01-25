Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 7.14pm Updated: January 25 2022, 8.22pm
Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager at Watford (Peter Powell/PA)
Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager at Watford (Peter Powell/PA)

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.

Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years.

The 74-year-old is Watford’s their third boss this season following the dismissal of Xisco Munoz in October.

Former England boss Hodgson inherits a relegation-threatened team sitting 19th in the table, two points from safety ahead of trip to bottom side Burnley on February 5.

Watford managers under Pozzo ownership
Gino Pozzo has made Roy Hodgson his 15th managerial appointment at Watford (PA graphic)

Hodgson returns to management having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Ranieri was shown the door in the wake of Friday night’s 3-0 home defeat by fellow relegation candidates Norwich.

The 70-year-old Italian left with a record of 11 defeats from his 14 games in charge.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Watford on Monday
Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Watford on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hodgson previously worked for the Pozzo family, owners of Watford, during a short stint as Udinese boss in 2001.

The Hornets are the sixth Premier League club he has managed following spells with Blackburn, Fulham, West Brom, Liverpool and boyhood club Palace.

Hodgson also managed England at European Championships in 2012 and 2016 and at the 2014 World Cup.

