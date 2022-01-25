Kane Hester’s double inflicts rare loss on leaders Kelty Hearts By Press Association January 25 2022, 9.48pm Elgin were victorious at Borough Briggs on Tuesday (Chris Clark/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kane Hester scored a brace as Elgin secured a 2-0 victory against cinch League Two table-toppers Kelty Hearts. Hester opened the scoring when he darted on to a pass from Darryl McHardy and fired past Darren Jamieson nine minutes before the interval. He then doubled his tally following an impressive solo effort with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining. Kelty remain seven points clear of Forfar, with Elgin eighth in the division. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jack Brydon heads injury-time equaliser for Edinburgh City at Kelty Hearts Leaders Kelty Hearts hit Albion for six Manager Kevin Thomson labels late Kelty Hearts call-off a ‘shambles’ Kelty Hearts: Double success for table-topping Fifers as Kevin Thomson and Joe Cardle land SPFL prizes