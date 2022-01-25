Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wes Burns’ brace earns Ipswich victory at AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 9.48pm
Wes Burns (right) scored twice for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)
Wes Burns (right) scored twice for Ipswich (Nigel French/PA)

Wes Burns scored twice in the second half as Ipswich beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane.

A quiet first half saw neither side come close to scoring, though the visitors had most of the ball.

James Norwood scuffed a shot from Burns’ centre, with Kayden Jackson firing a low cross across goal shortly afterwards with nobody in the box to connect.

Tyreeq Bakinson’s 37th-minute header was their best chance, but he was off balance and headed well wide in the end.

It was the Dons who started the second half strongest and almost took the lead but Ben Heneghan’s effort was cleared via Luke Woolfenden and a post.

Ipswich went in front with 30 minutes to go. A superb passage of play finished with Burns’ low effort slotting into the bottom right-hand corner.

And following some Wimbledon pressure, Burns scored a similar goal with four minutes remaining to seal all three points and a fourth win in five under new manager Kieran McKenna, despite a late red card for Kane Vincent-Young.

