Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

QPR’s winning run halted by stubborn Swansea

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 9.54pm Updated: January 25 2022, 10.42pm
QPR’s Charlie Austin and Swansea’s Flynn Downes tussle during Tuesday’s match (Adam Davy/PA).
QPR’s Charlie Austin and Swansea’s Flynn Downes tussle during Tuesday’s match (Adam Davy/PA).

QPR were unable to extend their winning run as they were held to a drab goalless home draw by Swansea.

The west London side had won their previous four Championship matches and would have climbed to third in the table with another victory.

Instead they remain a place further back, four points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.

Swansea, who stay 17th, ended the match with 10 men after Flynn Downes was sent off in added time for tangling with Charlie Austin. Both players were booked, Downes picking up his second yellow card.

Luke Amos went closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit a post just before the hour mark.

The Rangers midfielder darted through on the right-hand side of the area and drove the ball low across the face of goal and against the woodwork.

But Swansea were a threat and veteran goalkeeper David Marshall kept them at bay in the opening stages of the second half.

The Scotland international looks a shrewd short-term signing by QPR while first-choice keeper Seny Dieng is with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marshall, making his third appearance since being brought in from Derby, did brilliantly to keep out Joe Piroe’s low shot.

Marshall was also alert to push away Cyrus Christie’s dangerous cross and Matt Grimes’ follow-up as the Swans put Rangers under a spell of pressure.

While Marshall is filling the void left by Dieng, QPR badly missed the creativity of Ilias Chair, whose Cup of Nations involvement with Morocco has deprived his club of one of their two main creative players.

The other, Chris Willock, caused the visitors problems, but Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Boss Mark Warburton reacted by adopting a more direct approach, sending striker Lyndon Dykes on to partner Austin up front.

And Dykes missed a great chance late on when he fired straight at keeper Ben Hamer from point-blank range after being set up by Moses Odubajo.

Swansea deserved their point and continued to show signs of improvement, despite having won just one of their past six matches.

This stalemate made it four points from two games and back-to-back clean sheets for the Welsh side.

They briefly thought they had gone ahead when Michael Obafemi netted with a couple of minutes remaining, but the striker was offside.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]