Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show

Stockport climbed to the top of the National League table after they claimed a 3-0 win over Maidenhead at Edgeley Park.

The sides went into the break all square but the hosts made the breakthrough on 53 minutes when Antoni Sarcevic got on the end of a Macauley Southam-Hales cross and nodded home for the opener.

Stockport doubled their advantage through Ryan Croasdale, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Maidenhead failed to make any impression on the game and County sealed victory in stoppage time through John Rooney, who smashed home following a deflected cross from Ollie Crankshaw.

The home side have now made it six wins on the bounce while Maidenhead slump to their first defeat in five games.