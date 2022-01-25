Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Twine stuns Burton with stoppage-time winner for MK Dons

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.02pm
Scott Twine grabbed a dramatic winner for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scott Twine fired home a stunning stoppage-time winner to extend MK Dons’ unbeaten away record to five Sky Bet League One games with a 1-0 victory over Burton.

The striker capitalised on a bouncing ball in the box to send a dipping effort over Ben Garratt with a second remaining.

While the Dons dominated much of the game in terms of possession they were unable to find a way past Ben Garratt in the Burton goal.

The Albion stopper superbly tipped over a rising effort from Josh McEachran and the Dons also hit the frame of the goal twice, Tennai Watson hitting the crossbar and Troy Parrott seeing a shot pushed onto a post.

Albion also hit a post in the first half. Gassan Ahadme denied from a towering header as he looked to covert Daniel Jebbison’s cross.

Garratt produced an outstanding save to deny Parrott in the opening minutes of the second half and the Spurs loanee glanced a late header wide until the visitors’ persistence finally paid off to find a way past the Burton keeper.

