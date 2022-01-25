Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Alfie Pavey goal ends Dover’s long wait for a win

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.04pm
Dover were winners at the Perry’s Crabble Stadium for the first time this season (PA)
Dover claimed their first win of the season thanks to a second-half strike from Alfie Pavey to deliver their first victory in 25 attempts at the Perry’s Crabble Stadium.

After an evenly contested first-half where neither side threatened to break the deadlock, two half-chances fell in the way of Eastleigh just after the break but neither were converted.

The home side then made the decisive breakthrough in the 1-0 success just before the hour mark when Pavey coolly slotted home in the bottom right corner.

The visitors pushed hard for an equaliser and substitute Jake Hesketh came close with 10 minutes to go when he saw his deflected effort drift wide of the target.

The Whites weathered a late Eastleigh storm to hold on for their first three points of the campaign.

