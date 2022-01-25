Alfie Pavey goal ends Dover’s long wait for a win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dover claimed their first win of the season thanks to a second-half strike from Alfie Pavey to deliver their first victory in 25 attempts at the Perry’s Crabble Stadium.

After an evenly contested first-half where neither side threatened to break the deadlock, two half-chances fell in the way of Eastleigh just after the break but neither were converted.

The home side then made the decisive breakthrough in the 1-0 success just before the hour mark when Pavey coolly slotted home in the bottom right corner.

The visitors pushed hard for an equaliser and substitute Jake Hesketh came close with 10 minutes to go when he saw his deflected effort drift wide of the target.

The Whites weathered a late Eastleigh storm to hold on for their first three points of the campaign.