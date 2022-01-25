Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ash Hunter on target as Salford return to winning ways at Barrow

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.06pm
Ash Hunter was on target for Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ash Hunter was on target for Salford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Salford returned to winning ways as an Ash Hunter free-kick and Remeao Hutton’s own goal clinched a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two win at lowly Barrow.

Smarting from last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Colchester, this was the perfect response by Gary Bowyer’s side, who move into the top half of the table.

Hunter netted the winner when the sides met at Holker Street last December but had not found the net this term until firing in his 59th minute 20-yarder.

Tom King kept out skipper Ollie Banks’ long-range free-kick as Barrow rallied.

However, a Bluebirds side without a home win in 2022 laboured to make any other decent chances.

Substitute Stephen Kelly was denied by keeper Paul Farman in stoppage time, but Salford achieved a second goal their performance deserved when Hutton slid the ball beyond Farman in the closing stages.

Barrow remain fourth bottom but have now lost three successive league games at Holker Street and are struggling for form and confidence. Salford move up to ninth, four points off the play-offs.

