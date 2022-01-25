Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers fend off late Scunthorpe fightback to take maximum points

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.09pm
Josh Grant (right) opened the scoring for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Josh Grant (right) opened the scoring for Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers survived a late Scunthorpe fightback to end their near three-month search for an away victory with a 3-2 win.

The Iron looked dead and buried after goals from Josh Grant, Leon Clarke and an Antony Evans penalty put the Pirates 3-0 ahead with less than a quarter of the game to go.

But two Sam Burns goals in three minutes at the end of the game ensured the hosts at least went down fighting.

Although out-of-form Scunthorpe had started brightly, Bristol Rovers had begun to get on top when they went ahead in the 36th minute – Grant finding the bottom corner after clever play by Sam Nicholson up the byline.

With home goalkeeper Rory Watson in inspired form, Rovers had to wait until the 62nd minute to add to their tally as Evans converted coolly from the spot following a clumsy challenge by George Taft in the box.

When Clarke rounded Watson to add a third 12 minutes from time, it looked like game over – but somehow the Iron came roaring back.

Burns scrambled home his first of the night in the 89th minute following Tyrese Sinclair’s cross, and then found the far corner from a low drive in the second minute of stoppage time.

Roared on by the home fans, the Iron threw everything forward in a desperate attempt to complete the comeback, but Joey Barton’s side held on to make it four games unbeaten.

