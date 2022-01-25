Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham winner on debut against Grimsby

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.09pm
Ollie Palmer won it for Wrexham (Tess Derry/PA)
Ollie Palmer won it for Wrexham (Tess Derry/PA)

Ollie Palmer scored on his Wrexham debut as his new side beat Grimsby 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons made it back-to-back league wins and are still sixth in the Vanarama National League while Grimsby remain 10th.

Wrexham came close to an opener when Aaron Hayden got on the end of a Ben Tozer long throw-in but headed wide.

Palmer put Wrexham ahead in the 35th minute with a goal on his debut after Liam McAlinden fizzed the ball into the box for the forward signed from AFC Wimbledon on Monday to hit home.

Paul Mullin nearly doubled the lead four minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Max Crocombe made a good save to deny Wrexham.

Grimsby continued to search for an equaliser, with both Shaun Pearson and Luke Waterfall coming close in quick succession, but Rob Lainton was able to save.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier