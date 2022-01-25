Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Rees is Boreham Wood’s matchwinner at fellow high-flyers Halifax

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.09pm
Josh Rees scored the only goal of the game to beat Halifax 1-0 (Nick Potts/PA)
Halifax missed out on the chance to return to the top of the National League table as they lost 1-0 to fellow high-flyers Boreham Wood at the MBi Shay Stadium.

Boreham Wood looked the most likely to get the first goal of the game and almost had it when Josh Rees’ volley was cleared off the line.

The visitors deservedly made the decisive breakthrough in the 37th minute when Jacob Mendy pulled a ball back for Rees, who made no mistake this time around and finished into the corner.

The Shaymen reacted in the second half and were close to an equaliser when Jack Senior found himself clear beyond the Wood defence but could not convert, before David Stephens cleared his lines.

The visitors held strong despite a late flurry of Halifax chances to make it 10 league games unbeaten, while the West Yorkshire side lose for the second time in the space of a week.

