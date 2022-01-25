Clyde come from behind twice to claim a point against Airdrie By Press Association January 25 2022, 10.10pm Clyde salvaged a draw against Airdrie (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Clyde twice came from behind in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Airdrie at Broadwood Stadium. Daryl Easton broke the deadlock for the visitors after 72 minutes before Rob Jones headed home an equaliser. Airdrie were back in front with just four minutes left when Jordan Allan converted from close range, only for Will Mortimer to net for the hosts moments later. Airdrie are seven points adrift of table-toppers Cove Rangers, with Clyde in sixth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Arbroath come from behind to win at Raith and extend lead at top of table Falkirk end run of four defeats to hit six past Dumbarton in League One Kerr McInroy nets winner as Airdrie take points against rivals Queen’s Park Mansfield come from behind to win thriller against Hartlepool