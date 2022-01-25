Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Cardwell goal maintains improving Southend’s unbeaten run

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.18pm
Harry Cardwell’s late strike earned Southend a 1-1 draw against Aldershot (Michael Regan/PA)
An 87th-minute strike from Harry Cardwell earned Southend a 1-1 draw against Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

The hosts made a quick start to the National League contest and took the lead inside five minutes when Brad Webb’s cross found Ryan Glover at the back post, who nodded home.

The Shrimpers reacted well to falling behind by controlling the majority of possession and almost had their reward through Harrison Neal, only for his 20-yard effort to go wide of the target.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first period but the Southend fans were made to wait for the equaliser before Cardwell nodded home a Nathan Ferguson cross to steal a point.

Southend have made it five league games unbeaten while the north Hampshire team drew for the third game in succession.

