Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Notts County slip out of top seven after goalless draw at Wealdstone

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.28pm
Wealdstone and Notts County drew a blank at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday (PA)
Wealdstone and Notts County drew a blank at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday (PA)

Wealdstone were able to hold on to earn a point after drawing 0-0 with Notts County.

The draw sees the Magpies drop out of the National League play-off places into eighth, while the Stones edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th.

Jamie Mascoll had a good chance for Wealdstone 20 minutes in after a shot from outside the box, but Sam Slocombe was able to dive down and save.

Notts County came close two minutes into the second half with Jayden Richardson firing wide before Cal Roberts’ volley was blocked and cleared by the home defence.

Richard Brindley fired a shot from 30 yards out but was denied by Stones goalkeeper George Wickens, who was able to tip the ball over the bar.

Richardson had a chance – but the Wealdstone defence were able to clear – before Kyle Wootton was denied in stoppage time, with Connor McAvoy able to block.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier