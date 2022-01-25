Bizarre Jude Arthurs goal maintains Bromley’s promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bizarre first-half goal from Jude Arthurs earned promotion-chasing Bromley a 1-0 National League win over 10-man Woking at Hayes Lane.

The goal arrived midway through the first half when Woking goalkeeper Mark Smith attempted to clear his lines, the ball instead hitting Arthurs and looping on to a post and then over the line.

Arthurs nearly grabbed his second but could not quite guide his diving header on target from a Luke Coulson cross.

Woking looked to get back into the match and nearly did so when Inih Effiong headed over the bar from close range.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Louie Annesley was given a second yellow card in the 84th minute for a late challenge.

Victory for Bromley was their fourth in a row in all competitions and left them in fourth place, just a point off leaders Stockport.