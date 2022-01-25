Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Connor Ronan can play his way into Ireland reckoning – Jim Goodwin

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 10.38pm
On-loan Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, left, hit a brilliant winner for St Mirren (Tim Goode/PA)
On-loan Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan, left, hit a brilliant winner for St Mirren (Tim Goode/PA)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin challenged Connor Ronan to produce his brilliant winner against Aberdeen on a regular basis and push himself into international reckoning.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international curled home from just inside the box to earn Saints a 1-0 win and put them three points off the cinch Premiership’s top six.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder now has four goals for the season – three of them coming against the Dons.

“It was a brilliant goal,” Goodwin said. “In the first half of the season we found ourselves on the wrong end of those types of games.

“At half-time with the way the game was going I thought it would take something special and I’m pleased Connor came up with a bit of magic.

“It was another quality goal and I think he can go again. He’s not the finished article – there’s still room for improvement.

“Jamie McGrath has had that international recognition and Connor is capable of doing the same.

“The FAI are well aware of the quality he has and he just needs to keep doing that.

“If he continues with performances and goals like that – it will be shown over social media and on TV – and no doubt Stephen Kenny will see it.”

McGrath was back in the team after missing two games because of the distraction of transfer speculation.

“Jamie’s a St Mirren player until I get told otherwise,” Goodwin said. “He was magnificent and showed the fans he cares and is committed to doing his best. I thought he was excellent.

“There wasn’t a single player who had a below-par performance.”

Aberdeen never looked like equalising despite dominating possession for most of the game.

Manager Stephen Glass said: “It wasn’t good enough – the creativity in the final third wasn’t good enough.

“It was a poor performance. One moment of quality wins it for St Mirren and it’s disappointing with the possession we had that one of our players didn’t do it.

“In the first half we were the ones asked to make the running and didn’t do enough with the possession.

“Second half we gave away a cheap goal from our point of view. It was a brilliant finish but we didn’t do enough to threaten and you get what you get.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier