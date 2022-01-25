Liam Manning hails ‘terrific’ performance after MK Dons stun Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning was full of praise for his Sky Bet League One play-off chasing side after Scott Twine’s last-gasp stoppage-time stunner secured a precious 1-0 win at Burton.

The Dons bossed large parts of the game and twice hit the goal frame in the first half through Tennai Watson and Troy Parrott, but Manning stressed the importance of keeping their discipline to go on and win the game.

“I think that is definitely up there with the performances of the season,” he said. “The timing of the goal makes it that extra bit sweeter in terms of the result but huge credit to the guys. I thought the performance was terrific.

“Frustrated to come in at half-time at 0-0 given the quality of our play. The guys were so good to be fair in terms of solving the problems and the difficult conditions against a side who pressed us well the last time we met.

“You can start to think that its not your night but it doesn’t take long to score a goal so you have to keep believing and keep discipline.”

The victory marked their fifth away league outing without defeat and helped the side get over their shock weekend defeat by strugglers Doncaster.

Manning added: “We sat down with the players after Doncaster because when you create that many chances and don’t score it can knock your confidence.

“But we said to the front players that it is about making good decisions and I am delighted for Twiney to get the goal. He works so hard and that is why he goes and delivers a moment of magic.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink cut a frustrated figure as he felt his side failed to carry out their game plan.

“They bossed it with the ball but then if you look at the overall chances then we had three really good chances and they probably had two,” said the former Holland striker.

“The goal is more a moment of brilliance from the player. It’s not really a chance and it punished us when we needed to clear the ball.

“We didn’t do things right or show the right energy that you need to show against them. You need to stop them from starting things off and we didn’t do that enough. We were too far off them and then they can pick you off.

“I am disappointed that we let them play that much. I think we made them look very good. I fancied us tonight and was looking forwards to the test but we came up short because we didn’t do the job right.

“Maybe we could have changed the shape but we have been doing well in the shape that we have been playing.”