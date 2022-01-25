Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Just do the basics right – Lee Bowyer admits Birmingham were lucky to force draw

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.31pm
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer did not think his side deserved to draw (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer accepted that Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 draw with Peterborough was undeserved.

Two late goals from Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan in the 85th and 88th minutes saw Blues salvage a point as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at St Andrew’s following an early strike from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty.

Blues will be disappointed they did not find a winner, though, as Lukas Jutkiewicz missed a gilt-edged chance to win it in the dying moments of the contest.

Referring back to Marriott’s opener, Bowyer said: “We just couldn’t get going after that.

“First balls, second balls, simple passes and controlling it, we didn’t look too good.

“If there’s one positive I can take from it, they kept going till the end and ground out a point.

“You can’t start playing in the 80th or 85th minute and expect to win games. Just do the basics right.

“Once we started asking questions of their defenders, we looked dangerous.

“If there’s one thing you can do, it’s put a good ball in the box and ask questions of the defenders. That paid off anyway.”

Both goals came from wide positions, with dangerous deliveries causing issues for the Posh backline – and the use of wingers paid dividends for Bowyer’s side.

“With wingers out wide you’re a man down in the middle of the park, and they’ve got good players that will then pass you off the park,” said Bowyer.

“We had good opportunities in the first half to just cross the ball, and we didn’t ask enough questions of them.”

Darren Ferguson was pleased with his side’s efforts but admitted the result was a bad one, considering the lead they surrendered.

“Two-nil up with 10 minutes to go, the game’s done, well it should be done anyway,” said the Peterborough manager.

“We just couldn’t keep our composure, but up until that point I thought we were very good.

“It was just unfortunate that we couldn’t see it through. At 2-1 we lost a little bit of composure.

“I’ve got to see the positives from tonight, that was more like us.

“If we continue that on consistent basis, we’ll stay up. I’m convinced of it.”

Ferguson was particularly pleased to have goalscorer Marriott back in his starting line-up following his long absence with a hamstring injury, as he proved his worth for the away side.

He added: “You’re seeing the quality that Jack Marriott gives you, he’s been sorely missed. He’s an out-and-out finisher – he always hits the target.”

