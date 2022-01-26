Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid secure ninth straight grand slam crown

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 9.16am Updated: January 26 2022, 10.28am
Alfie Hewett, left, and Gordon Reid of Britain pose with their trophy (Simon Baker/AP)
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid made tennis history by winning a ninth consecutive grand slam title at the Australian Open.

The British pair defeated Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 (10-7) in the final of the wheelchair men’s doubles at Melbourne Park.

Their success meant they broke the tie they held with Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, who won eight consecutive women’s doubles titles between Wimbledon in 1983 and the French Open in 1985.

Hewett and Reid have not been beaten in doubles at a slam since Wimbledon in 2019, winning back-to-back calendar Grand Slams.

Reid said: “These kind of records, I think we always take them with a pinch of salt because it’s a little bit different for us to win a grand slam title than it may be for people in the other draw.

“It’s always nice to hear them but, at the same time, I think we just focus on what we’re doing and we’re just enjoying each one as it comes. Just trying to improve and try and push our partnership forward and try and come back better in the next one.”

Hewett has the chance to make it a double trophy celebration on Thursday when he takes on Kunieda in the singles final.

There was also British success in the quad doubles final, where Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner defeated Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink 2-6 6-4 (10-7).

Lucy Shuker and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji put up a good fight against top seeds Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot before going down 7-5 3-6 (10-2) in the women’s doubles final.

