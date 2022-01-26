Sebastian Soto signs for Livingston on loan from Norwich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston have announced the signing of Norwich forward Sebastian Soto on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old United States international has previously had loan spells with Dutch side Telstar and Porto B since joining Norwich in 2020 after leaving Hannover.

Soto scored twice on his senior international debut in a 6-2 win against Panama in November 2020.

Livingston boss David Martindale told his club’s official website: “Sebastian was on our radar in the summer but we missed out to Porto but it hasn’t quite worked out for him over in Portugal and the opportunity came up again a few weeks ago and fortunately this time, we’ve been successful.

“He is a really exciting signing for us. He comes with a fantastic CV and I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts to Scottish football and as a manager, I’m relishing the opportunity to work with him and see what he can bring to the club.

“Sebastian has made a lot of sacrifices to make the move to Livingston happen so it’s refreshing to see the desire from the player to come up and play with ourselves in the Scottish Premiership.”