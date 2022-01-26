French forward Bryan Mbeumo signs new Brentford deal running to 2026

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until summer 2026.

The 22-year-old Frenchman joined the Bees, who have an option to extend the deal for an additional year, from Troyes two and a half years ago.

He has played 119 games for the Premier League club and scored 31 goals, including a hat-trick in the FA Cup win over Port Vale earlier this month.

“I am very pleased that Bryan has decided to extend his contract with us,” head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website.

“He has been an important player for us since he arrived in 2019.

“He had a fantastic first season in the Championship and just as good a follow-up year last season, as he developed other parts of his game. His Premier League performances have been even more impressive.

“As everyone knows, Bryan has hit the woodwork seven times this season. Margins have gone against him, but he has given us a lot. He has been a constant threat to our opponents.

“I am also very pleased that we have a chance to maximise Bryan’s potential. We are only seeing the start of what he will be able to produce. He has a brilliant future in front of him.”