Rangers report racist online abuse of Nnamdi Ofoborh to police

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 2.58pm
Nnamdi Ofoborh joined Rangers last summer after being on loan at Wycombe from Bournemouth (Tess Derry/PA).
Rangers have contacted police regarding “disgraceful” racist abuse sent to midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh via streaming platform Twitch.

The 22-year-old on Tuesday posted on Instagram pictures showing abuse he had received in the chat section while he was playing a game online.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “We are aware of these disgraceful comments and have reported them to Police Scotland.”

A statement from Show Racism the Red Card said: “The thoughts of everyone at Show Racism the Red Card are with Nnamdi and we are writing to both him and his club to offer our support.

“Over 50 per cent of young people and players we work with in Scotland have seen or experienced racist abuse on gaming platforms in the last year.

“Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users. Until then, online gaming cannot be considered a safe space for people of colour.”

The PA news agency understands Twitch has taken action against offending accounts involved in the case.

A statement from a Twitch spokesperson said: “Twitch stands firmly against racism in any form and our community guidelines prohibit the use of hateful slurs on Twitch.

“Twitch offers a range of tools in addition to human moderation to help keep our service safe. Using AutoMod, our creators can ban certain words from appearing in chat and filter out unwanted contributions.

“We take action against any account for conduct that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

