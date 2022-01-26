Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grant McCann thanks Hull for ‘amazing time’ following departure as boss

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 4.22pm
Grant McCann was sacked as Hull manager earlier this week (Tim Goode/PA)
Former Hull manager Grant McCann has thanked the club for “an amazing time” following his departure earlier this week.

The 41-year-old was in charge of the Tigers for two-and-a-half years after being appointed in June 2019, and oversaw their promotion as League One champions last season.

His departure comes following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the Championship club last Wednesday.

In a statement, McCann said: “I would like to thank everyone at Hull City. I have had an amazing time and have learned so much in my two-and-a-half years at the football club.

“Winning the League One title and receiving the manager of the year award last season was a huge honour, and I am proud of how the team has adapted to the Championship this season.

“We have been on a fantastic run over the past 12 games, earning 20 points and sitting seventh in the form table. I am confident the team can build on this form and finish the season well.

“It is a special football club and I would like to thank the Allam family for showing complete faith in me during our journey. I wish them all well for the future.

“To the players, staff, and fans, I thank you with all my heart. Through the good and the bad, we stuck together as one big family.

“Best wishes to Acun Ilicali on his new adventure and I hope there is lots of success for Hull City and its fans moving forward. Up the Tigers.”

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship, nine points above the relegation zone, and host Swansea on Saturday.

