Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.

Football

Harry Maguire hit the course in Dubai.

Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022

As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.

Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo.

James Maddison enjoyed a magic day out.

Harry 🅿️otter World🤩🐐I was like a kid in a sweet shop for the first time today🪄 Full drip: @boohooMAN 💧 pic.twitter.com/oIcZJ0vxx0 — James Maddison (@Madders10) January 26, 2022

Chelsea celebrated the one-year anniversary of Thomas Tuchel’s arrival.

Today marks a year since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as our head coach! 💙 pic.twitter.com/DBjVIiwflv — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2022

From the boss, to you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/oF1o0wbFip — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2022

Tottenham marked 103 years since Bill Nicholson was born.

103 years ago today the legendary Bill Nicholson was born. 💙 pic.twitter.com/JZu8CIggvU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2022

Roy Hodgson got down to business.

Taking charge 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ozxLXt7Rd7 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 26, 2022

Tennis

Ash Barty showed off her cricket skills.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk chilled.

Tyson Fury was fed up.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back on the golf course.

Getting tips from Ian Poulter.

Happy birthday Sergio Perez.

Feliz Cumpleaños to our favourite Mexican 🎉 @SChecoPerez 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Q3AN89Mm2N — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 26, 2022

Nikita Mazepin and Ronaldo worked out.

As gym training buddies go 👌#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/dj3w0I6ykh — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 26, 2022

Golf

Aim for that skyscraper just off the left, Sergio.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow hailed Mark Wood.

Heather Knight was ready for the Ashes Test.

Darts

Peter Wright showed off his trophy.

Practice made perfect for Michael Van Gerwen.

Heading to Vincent’s for a practice as the preparation continues for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/vuhNgTfb34 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 26, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor showed some love.