Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Valerien Ismael says Sam Johnstone missed Preston defeat over disciplinary issue

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 11.22pm
Valerien Ismael revealead a disciplinary issue with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)
Valerien Ismael revealead a disciplinary issue with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (Nick Potts/PA)

West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael revealed England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone missed the 2-0 home defeat to Preston through disciplinary issues on a night when supporters turned on the Frenchman.

Johnstone failed to make the squad after a three-match ban and was replaced by David Button.

“We had a matter, an issue in the squad and have solved the problem,” said Ismael.

“He was not in the squad tonight and he will not be in the squad on Saturday but after that he will be involved. It will stay internal.”

Albion failed to create a single effort on target and fans chanted for Slaven Bilic, one of Ismael’s predecessors and the last man to lead the club to the Premier League, also singing ‘Valerien Ismael, your football is s**t’.

They also lost their unbeaten home record in the Championship after a club record 13 games.

Ismael admitted: “We understand everything. We accept it.

“I take my responsibility and when we see something like that, they have the right to boo and criticise.

“It was more than disappointing. I think tonight we deserved all the criticism we got and the disappointment and frustration because the performance was not there.

“We missed everything we wanted – it was a very strange feeling.

“We played with fear and we didn’t recognise our team. It was a big disappointment.

“You can lose but we missed the basics of desire and passion and there’s no excuse. We deserved to lose.”

Emil Riis Jakobsen prodded Preston ahead in the 41st minute after Kyle Bartley deflected Greg Cunningham’s cross goalwards.

Debutant substitute Cameron Archer, on loan from Aston Villa, nodded the second on 76 after Button could only parry Cunningham’s angled drive.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised his side for believing in themselves.

He said: “You’ve got to come to these places and believe you can win.

“West Brom is an intimidating place to come and they’ve got a wealth of money coming from the Premier League and they’re trying their best to get out of this division.

“But we wanted to go toe to toe with them and the lads were fantastic.

“We nullified their strengths and worked on doing that over the last couple of days on the training pitch.

“West Brom try to drag you all over the pitch but I thought we were fantastic in not getting sucked into that.”

Lowe was delighted with the impact of Archer, who had only been on the pitch for 11 minutes when he scored.

“Cameron is always in the right place at the right time,” he said.

“I spoke to him on the pitch beforehand and asked him if he visualised the goal and he said ‘yes’.

“We know what we have got with him – he’s a goalscorer, he runs the channels well and he’s a fox in the box.

“I thought the second goal was a fantastic counter-attack with Alan Browne driving on and sliding in Greg Cunningham for the shot and when it was parried, ‘Cam’ was there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier