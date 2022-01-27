Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

FA and PFA agree contract change that guarantees maternity cover in women’s game

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 11.06am
Players at Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship clubs are to be guaranteed maternity and long-term sickness cover (Mark Kerton/PA)
The Football Association and Professional Footballers’ Association have agreed a change to contracts that will see players in the English women’s game guaranteed maternity and long-term sickness cover.

The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women’s Super League and Championship.

Maternity cover has been something previously at the discretion of clubs.

Chelsea and West Ham in Women's Super League action on Wednesday night (Simon Marper/PA).
Chelsea and West Ham in Women’s Super League action on Wednesday night (Simon Marper/PA)

During a Parliamentary debate on women’s football on Wednesday Julie Elliott, the MP for Sunderland Central, said the change being implemented would be “a massive step forward”.

Elliott said: “The issue of maternity rights for players impacts on their lives hugely.

“In research conducted by Dr Alex Culvin last year, players were quoted as saying they ‘need longer contracts so we feel more secure. I shouldn’t have to think I need to sign a four-year contract because I want to have a baby, so I know they’ll pay me’.

“However, I understand that a new player contract has been agreed between the FA and the Professional Footballers’ Association that includes maternity cover and long-term sickness cover.

“I understand that this is a standardised contract that would cover players playing in both the Women’s Super League and the Championship.

“If that is accurate and is to be implemented, it will be a massive step forward for the status of women footballers and, more importantly, for the terms and conditions and employment rights that they experience.

“I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard in the game to get to this point.”

