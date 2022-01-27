Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 11.13am Updated: January 27 2022, 12.30pm
Abdoulaye Doucoure (left) is set to be sidelined for a month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph for at least a month through injury.

The managerless Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Doucoure was forced off with a groin issue 65 minutes into that defeat and Everton have now confirmed he is “expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks”.

The club have put the same timeline on fellow midfielder Delph’s recovery.

Everton said that the 32-year-old “sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team”.

Meanwhile, teenage forward Lewis Dobbin has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his Everton debut in September and scored the under-23s’ winner against Tottenham on Monday evening.

“It’s a huge honour that the club has put their faith in me with this new deal,” the England Under-19 international said.

“I love Everton and I’ve been here for such a long time now. I’m so grateful for the chances I’ve been given and to all the coaches I’ve had during my time in the academy.

“I’m comfortable in the environment here and I just want to make the people at Everton proud and my family proud.

“I’m going to keep working hard and keep pushing. Hopefully I can get more opportunities in the first team and score my first goal.”

