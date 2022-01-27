Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: Late win at Ross County could be defining moment for Dundee United

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.01pm
Ross County win crucial for Dundee United says boss Tam Courts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tam Courts says Dundee United’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ross County on Wednesday night could be a “defining” moment of the Taysiders’ season.

The home side had gone behind to a Regan Charles-Cook strike in the 53rd minute but United substitute Nicky Clark levelled with a penalty in the 73rd minute and then headed in a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

After an extra-time win over Championship side Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, it was United’s first cinch Premiership triumph after six defeats which followed a 1-1 draw with the Staggies in Dingwall in November.

Boss Courts believes his side will take confidence from the result and from having a healthier squad heading into the match against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.

He told DUTV: “We have players returning from injury. It was nice to have a few options from the bench.

“When you actually reflect on it, our season took a turn for the worse when Ross County equalised in Dingwall and last night we scored with a last-minute winner ourselves.

“So football is sometimes very cyclical that way.

“We feel healthier than we did in Dingwall and I think this is a kind of defining moment for our season and we can try to push on now.

“I think if we were going to Parkhead not taking the three points last night it might have seemed a little bit more daunting and almost a kind of must-win or must-take-something type of game whereas we will go there and be very optimistic about what we can get out the game.

“We will obviously be very respectful of Celtic but the three points last night is a big platform for confidence and momentum that should give us a bit of renewed vigour going into the game at the weekend.”

