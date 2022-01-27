Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Adam Clayton in line to make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.04pm
Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut (Martin Rickett/PA)
Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth after joining this week.

The midfielder signed an 18-month deal having been a free agent since leaving Birmingham in November.

Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring) have been struggling with injuries.

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie have also been out.

Plymouth have a growing injury list ahead of their trip.

George Cooper is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and joins Brendan Galloway (dislocated kneecap) on the long-term casualty list.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton has been battling a swollen ankle while Ryan Hardie (shoulder) and Danny Mayor (back) have been struggling.

Macaulay Gillesphey came off against Lincoln with a tight hamstring and will be assessed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier