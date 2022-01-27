Adam Clayton in line to make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth By Press Association January 27 2022, 12.04pm Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth after joining this week. The midfielder signed an 18-month deal having been a free agent since leaving Birmingham in November. Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring) have been struggling with injuries. Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie have also been out. Plymouth have a growing injury list ahead of their trip. George Cooper is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and joins Brendan Galloway (dislocated kneecap) on the long-term casualty list. Midfielder Jordan Houghton has been battling a swollen ankle while Ryan Hardie (shoulder) and Danny Mayor (back) have been struggling. Macaulay Gillesphey came off against Lincoln with a tight hamstring and will be assessed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Anthony Hartigan could return for AFC Wimbledon’s clash against Ipswich Patrick Bamford absent as Diego Llorente returns for Leeds against Newcastle Tyrese Fornah could make Shrewsbury debut against Bolton Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett could hand Dan Moss debut against Port Vale