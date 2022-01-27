Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tony Mowbray keen to come up against Premier League’s ‘sexy foreign managers’

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.06pm
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken of his top-flight ambitions (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken of his top-flight ambitions (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has spoken of his determination to prove you do not have to be a “sexy foreign manager” to achieve at Premier League level.

Mowbray is eyeing promotion to the top flight after guiding Rovers into a strong position in the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite nearly two decades of managerial experience, the 58-year-old feels that is the only way he can get back amongst the elite.

“I’d like to manage in the Premier League again,” said Mowbray, who led West Brom to the top division in 2008.

“I want to manage against Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, and prove you don’t have to be a sexy foreign manager to achieve.

“But I truly believe you have to take a team up to manage there if you’re a Championship manager. It can happen (another way), but it’s unlikely if you’re a 58-year-old English manager.”

Monday’s 1-0 victory over another of Mowbray’s former clubs, Middlesbrough, lifted Blackburn to second ahead of a trip to Luton this Saturday.

It has been an unexpectedly strong challenge from the Lancashire side who, after three seasons in mid-table, had not been among the promotion favourites.

Mowbray, who reaches 250 games as Rovers boss this weekend after almost five years in the job, is pleased with the progress made.

“I want to thank the owners and thank the supporters for their patience,” he told RoversTV. “It hasn’t always been as good as it is at this moment.

“It’s been an up-and-down journey. From relegation to League One, to the high of bouncing back, then almost mediocrity as a Championship team.

“We never really threatened to be relegated but never threatened the top six. This year, progression has come. I think the team is in a good place.”

Mowbray is out of contract in the summer and Rovers’ fate could have a bearing on his future, but the situation does not concern him.

“There’s been no talks, but I don’t sit there and worry about it,” he said. “I just try and win football matches.”

