Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder may shake things up for Middlesbrough’s game with Coventry

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.34pm Updated: January 27 2022, 12.39pm
Chris Wilder’s side lost to Blackburn in their last outing (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Wilder’s side lost to Blackburn in their last outing (Nick Potts/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could make changes for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry in response to Monday night’s defeat at Blackburn.

Wilder was unhappy with the display in a 1-0 reverse at Ewood Park, in which he fielded the same team as had started the 2-1 win over Reading nine days earlier, and has hinted he may shake things up.

Duncan Watmore, who has been used as a substitute in the last four league games, will hope for a start with Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar having drawn a blank against Rovers, while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has come off the bench in the last two and is also pushing for inclusion.

New arrival Riley McGree and fellow midfielder James Lea Siliki are still away on international duty with Australia and Cameroon respectively, while Marc Bola and Marcus Browne continue to work their way back from injury.

Coventry boss Mark Robins will head for Teesside with a squad still depleted by injury and illness.

Todd Kane is hopeful of returning to the reckoning after missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Stoke with a knee ligament strain, while Ian Maatsen is working his way back from a hamstring problem.

Josh Eccles came off late in the midweek win with a cut knee and cramp but is expected to be fit, while Callum O’Hare is nursing a dead leg.

However, Liam Kelly, Matt Godden, Fankaty Dabo and Jodi Jones remain on the sidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]