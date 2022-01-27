Chris Wilder may shake things up for Middlesbrough’s game with Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could make changes for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry in response to Monday night’s defeat at Blackburn.

Wilder was unhappy with the display in a 1-0 reverse at Ewood Park, in which he fielded the same team as had started the 2-1 win over Reading nine days earlier, and has hinted he may shake things up.

Duncan Watmore, who has been used as a substitute in the last four league games, will hope for a start with Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar having drawn a blank against Rovers, while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has come off the bench in the last two and is also pushing for inclusion.

New arrival Riley McGree and fellow midfielder James Lea Siliki are still away on international duty with Australia and Cameroon respectively, while Marc Bola and Marcus Browne continue to work their way back from injury.

Coventry boss Mark Robins will head for Teesside with a squad still depleted by injury and illness.

Todd Kane is hopeful of returning to the reckoning after missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Stoke with a knee ligament strain, while Ian Maatsen is working his way back from a hamstring problem.

Josh Eccles came off late in the midweek win with a cut knee and cramp but is expected to be fit, while Callum O’Hare is nursing a dead leg.

However, Liam Kelly, Matt Godden, Fankaty Dabo and Jodi Jones remain on the sidelines.