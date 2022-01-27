Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barcelona in talks with Wolves to sign winger Adama Traore

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.58pm
Adama Traore could make a return to Barcelona this month. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barcelona are in talks with Wolves over a surprise move for Adama Traore.

The Catalan giants want to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy the Spain winger for around £29million, the PA news agency understands.

There is work still to be done on any deal but Traore could return to the Nou Camp seven years after leaving.

Adama Traore could be on his way out at Molineux
It also signals an end to Tottenham’s interest after they had a £15million bid rejected earlier this month.

Spurs are not expected to revive the deal in a blow to Antonio Conte’s hopes of adapting Traore as a wing-back and just earlier this week they remained confident they could sign the 26-year-old.

Traore started his career at Barca before moving to Aston Villa in 2015 and then spending two years with Middlesbrough.

Adama Traore, right, had a two-year spell with Middlesbrough
He signed for Wolves for a then club record fee of £18million in 2018.

The club had opened negotiations over a new deal last year but no agreement has been reached and Traore has 18 months left on his current contract.

He has made 154 appearances, scoring 11 times for Wolves, while he made four appearances for Barca, scoring once, at the start of his career.

