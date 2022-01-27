Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ashleigh Barty to face Danielle Collins in final – day 11 at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.09pm
Ashleigh Barty breezed into the Australian Open final (Hamish Blair/AP)
Ashleigh Barty breezed into the Australian Open final (Hamish Blair/AP)

Ashleigh Barty capped a memorable day for home fans at the Australian Open by ending the country’s long wait for a women’s singles finalist.

Barty continued to blaze her way through the draw by dispatching Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 while Danielle Collins reached her first grand-slam final with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Iga Swiatek.

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were roared into the final of the men’s doubles by a huge crowd while wheelchair star Dylan Alcott had to settle for the runners-up trophy on his farewell appearance.

Picture of the day

Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate their semi-final victory
Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate their semi-final victory (Simon Baker/AP)

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Who’s up next?

Rafael Nadal returns to Rod Laver Arena on Friday as the men’s semi-finals take centre stage. Nadal, who is bidding to win his first Australian Open title since 2009, meets Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the first match. That is followed in the evening session by a rematch of last year’s clash between title favourite Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier