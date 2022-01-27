Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dion Sanderson set for QPR debut against Reading

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.18pm
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson spent the first half of the campaign at Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson spent the first half of the campaign at Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

QPR will have loan signing Dion Sanderson available for the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading.

The defender, 22, has joined from Wolves on loan for the remainder of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign with Birmingham.

Morocco midfielder Ilias Chair and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng remain away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while forward Andre Gray is on international duty with Jamaica.

Captain Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos, Moses Odubajo and Charlie Austin all returned to the starting XI for the midweek goalless draw against Swansea, with veteran Scotland keeper David Marshall again set to deputise for Dieng.

New arrival Karl Hein could go straight into the Reading squad after the goalkeeper joined on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Estonia international will provide competition for Luke Southwood as the Royals look to kickstart their survival bid following four straight Championship defeats.

Full-backs Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom should be involved again after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations to start the 4-3 home defeat by Huddersfield last weekend.

Fit-again Junior Hoilett could also feature having come off the bench, while playmaker Ovie Ejaria (groin), defender Tom McIntyre (foot), forward Yakou Meite (knee), centre-back Scott Dann (calf) and midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) all continue their own recovery.

