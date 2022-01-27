Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
English football authorities need ‘urgent meeting’ to discuss fan disorder

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.20pm Updated: January 27 2022, 2.56pm
Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne, lying down, and Matty Cash, sitting, were hit by objects thrown from the crowd in the game against Everton (PA)
The head of football policing in the UK has called for an urgent meeting with the English game’s authorities to discuss the increase in disorder at matches.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) released figures last week which showed a 36 per cent rise in disorder in the first half of this season compared to the same period in the 2019-20 campaign.

That was before a further spate of incidents last weekend, including the throwing of objects at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during Sunday’s match against Tottenham, and Everton fans throwing plastic bottles at Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne and Matty Cash the day before.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, has called an urgent meeting to discuss the recent increase in disorder at matches
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football policing lead, said on Thursday he had written to the Premier League, the Football Association and the English Football League on Monday “asking for an urgent meeting to discuss the issues we are seeing with disorder”.

“When we receive all their responses a meeting date will be set,” he said.

It is understood a response has been received from the EFL, and that the Premier League responded to the letter on Thursday.

Chief Constable Roberts confirmed there was a meeting with the Premier League on Friday to discuss match scheduling but this was “pre-planned” – it is understood the meeting was scheduled late last year.

He said: “(The meeting on Friday) is relevant to one element of the issue but not the broader discussion that we urgently need.”

It is understood the Premier League will raise the subject of disorder at Friday’s meeting and has mentioned its intention to do so to Chief Constable Roberts.

The UKFPU found there were 759 reported incidents of disorder in the first half of the 2021-22 season, throughout which stadiums in England have been able to operate without capacity limits due to the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

That compares to 560 in the first half of the 2019-20 season, before the pandemic took hold.

In 2019-20, 34 per cent of games had an incident reported, but this season it is 48 per cent. Arrests are also up – with 802 football-related arrests in the first half of 2021-22, up 47 per cent from 2019-20 (547).

These increases are in spite of fewer matches being played in 2021-22 compared to 2019-20 due to postponements – 1,581 compared to 1,670.

The UKFPU found the biggest increase in reported incidents is in the Championship and the National League, which saw rises of 58 and 56 per cent respectively.

