Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale faces selection poser for Harrogate clash

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.34pm
Luke Norris will be hoping to keep his place in the starting eleven when Stevenage face Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Norris will be hoping to keep his place in the starting eleven when Stevenage face Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale could ring the changes once again when his side host Harrogate.

Luke Norris and Chris Lines were two of four players who came back into the starting line-up against Hartlepool and will be aiming to keep their places.

Michael Bostwick is a doubt having not featured in any matchday squads since being taken off injured in the first half on his debut against Walsall.

Boro are currently 19th in League Two.

Harrogate will be boosted by the return of Jack Diamond.

The winger had been recalled from his loan by parent club Sunderland but is now back available.

Boss Simon Weaver will be without Aaron Martin, who has joined FC Halifax on loan until the end of the season.

Ryan Fallowfield and Simon Power are out with injury and there will be a late check on left-back Lewis Page.

