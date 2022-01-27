Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dom Telford set to miss out again as Newport host Barrow

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.41pm
Newport’s top scorer Dom Telford (centre) is expected to be ruled out of the home game with Barrow (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport’s top scorer Dom Telford (centre) is expected to be ruled out of the home game with Barrow (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newport are again set to be without 19-goal striker Dom Telford against Barrow.

Telford missed the midweek win at Leyton Orient – the Exiles’ third successive victory – and boss James Rowberry expects the calf injury to keep Sky Bet League Two’s top scorer out of the Cumbrians’ visit to Rodney Parade.

Rowberry is more optimistic about the return of Finn Azaz, who missed Tuesday’s trip to east London with a knee issue.

Striker Rob Street will be in the matchday squad having joined on loan from Crystal Palace to become the Exiles’ third January recruit.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper could shuffle his pack after successive home defeats to Mansfield and Salford.

Midfielder Tom Beadling is back in contention after completing a three-match ban for his red card in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup defeat at Barnsley.

Barrow were boosted by the return of Kgosi Ntlhe, out since injuring his knee in August, against Salford, while Luke James, Jacob Wakeling and Jamie Devitt are all pushing for starts.

Cooper’s defensive resources have been stretched by the absence of Joe Grayson and the loss of Mark Ellis, who has joined National League side Solihull Moors on loan for the rest of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]