Aleksandar Mitrovic a doubt for Fulham’s clash with Blackpool

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 2.21pm
Fulham could continue to be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Blackpool (Andrew Matthews/PA)


Fulham could continue to be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the visit of Blackpool in the Championship on Saturday.

Mitrovic and Harry Wilson did not travel to Stoke at the weekend due to illness and may be absent again.

Ivan Cavaleiro continues his recovery from a groin injury which has affected him since October.

Terence Kongolo is also expected to miss out through injury and has yet to feature for Marco Silva’s side this season.

Blackpool could give Charlie Kirk his debut at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old signed on loan from League One club Charlton until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal and could make his debut against the league leaders.

However, Blackpool will be without Luke Garbutt for the match.

The left-back is set for another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a PCL injury at home to Millwall.

