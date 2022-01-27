Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper could make Port Vale debuts

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 2.24pm
Tomas Holy could make his debut for Port Vale after signing on loan (John Walton/PA)
Tomas Holy could make his debut for Port Vale after signing on loan (John Walton/PA)

Port Vale could hand debuts to new loan signings Tomas Holy and Joel Cooper when struggling Scunthorpe visit.

Goalkeeper Holy arrives from Ipswich and winger Cooper from Oxford, both for the remainder of the season.

First-choice keeper Lucas Covolan serves the third game of his four-match ban after being sent off for the second time this season in the 3-1 home defeat by Swindon on January 15.

James Gibbons faces another spell on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring just seven minutes into last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leyton Orient. Dan Jones sat that game out with a knock, while David Worrall (Covid), Tom Conlon (Achilles) and Jake Taylor (quad) are working their way back to fitness.

Scunthorpe could also have a new face in their ranks after signing experienced midfielder Liam Feeney from Tranmere this week.

The 35-year-old joined on a permanent deal and will hope to go straight into the squad as the Iron attempt to end a run of five successive league defeats.

Tyrese Sinclair was used for the first time since completing a loan move from Mansfield as a substitute in Tuesday night’s 3-2 home defeat by Bristol Rovers and will hope for another chance.

However, Hayden Hackney will serve the third match of a six-game ban for spitting at an opponent, while Harry Bunn is facing time in the treatment room with a calf injury.

