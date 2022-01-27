Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 2.31pm
Cheltenham’s Sean Long will miss their game against Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)
Cheltenham's Sean Long will miss their game against Wigan (Steven Paston/PA)

Sean Long is out for Cheltenham’s clash with League One leaders Wigan.

The full-back suffered a groin injury early in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Charlie Raglan is fit and striker Alfie May should also shake off a knock after coming off against the Millers.

George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman remain out for Michael Duff’s Robins.

Callum Lang could miss several crucial Wigan games after suffering a side strain.

The forward sustained the injury last week and missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham.

Curtis Tilt is available after turning his loan move from Rotherham into a permanent 18-month deal.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

