Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan By Press Association January 27 2022, 2.31pm Cheltenham's Sean Long will miss their game against Wigan (Steven Paston/PA) Sean Long is out for Cheltenham's clash with League One leaders Wigan. The full-back suffered a groin injury early in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday. Charlie Raglan is fit and striker Alfie May should also shake off a knock after coming off against the Millers. George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman remain out for Michael Duff's Robins. Callum Lang could miss several crucial Wigan games after suffering a side strain. The forward sustained the injury last week and missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham. Curtis Tilt is available after turning his loan move from Rotherham into a permanent 18-month deal. Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.