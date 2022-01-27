Nathan Jones set to freshen up his Luton side for Blackburn game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Jones has promised to rotate his Luton squad again at home to Blackburn, despite Tuesday’s win over Bristol City taking them to within six points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Hatters boss Jones made six changes in midweek and has stressed the necessity to freshen up his team with games coming thick and fast.

Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma are expected to be recalled, while Reece Burke is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Sonny Bradley and Jordan Clark both missed the Bristol City win through injury, as Glen Rea and Tom Lockyer marked their return from long spells on the sidelines.

Blackburn have midfielder Joe Rothwell back in contention at Kenilworth Road.

Rothwell, who has been the subject of transfer speculation, missed his first game of the season with a back problem on Monday as Rovers beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

New signing Dilan Markanday has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after having surgery on the hamstring injury he suffered during his debut at Hull.

Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan remain out with hamstring injuries for three more weeks, while top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is away on international duty with Chile.