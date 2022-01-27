Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Jones set to freshen up his Luton side for Blackburn game

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 4.40pm
Nathan Jones will rotate his Luton squad for the visit of Blackburn (Leila Coker/PA)
Nathan Jones will rotate his Luton squad for the visit of Blackburn (Leila Coker/PA)

Nathan Jones has promised to rotate his Luton squad again at home to Blackburn, despite Tuesday’s win over Bristol City taking them to within six points of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Hatters boss Jones made six changes in midweek and has stressed the necessity to freshen up his team with games coming thick and fast.

Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma are expected to be recalled, while Reece Burke is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Sonny Bradley and Jordan Clark both missed the Bristol City win through injury, as Glen Rea and Tom Lockyer marked their return from long spells on the sidelines.

Blackburn have midfielder Joe Rothwell back in contention at Kenilworth Road.

Rothwell, who has been the subject of transfer speculation, missed his first game of the season with a back problem on Monday as Rovers beat Middlesbrough 1-0.

New signing Dilan Markanday has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after having surgery on the hamstring injury he suffered during his debut at Hull.

Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan remain out with hamstring injuries for three more weeks, while top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is away on international duty with Chile.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier