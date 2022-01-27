Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Niall McGinn excited for chance to play at Dens Park for Dundee

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 4.56pm
Niall McGinn made his Dundee debut in Perth (Liam McBurney/PA)
Niall McGinn is excited about running out at Dens Park as a Dundee player after making his debut for the club in Wednesday’s goalless draw at St Johnstone.

The 34-year-old former Celtic winger played the majority of the second half in Perth 48 hours after joining from Aberdeen, where he scored 87 goals in 358 appearances.

The Northern Ireland international now has three home games to look forward to, starting with St Mirren on Saturday and followed by the visits of Dundee United and Ross County.

“I’m excited, joining a good club,” McGinn told Dee TV. “I have played against them a lot over the years and I have always enjoyed coming to Dens as an away player so I am looking forward to playing at home for Dundee on Saturday.

“We have some really exciting games coming up. The Dundee derby was the first game I checked. I have watched many on TV so to be part of it and play in one will be exciting

“The most important thing is to build on Wednesday night, keeping that clean sheet. That’s a good mentality, to limit their chances, and we created a few chances ourselves and on another night we could have stuck one away.

“But the most important thing is we didn’t get beat so we have got to look forward to Saturday now. It’s going to be another tough game but we are at home. We have three home games and we are looking forward to them.”

McGinn scored the goal that relegated Dundee in 2013 and his celebrations enraged the home support at Dens Park, but all was forgiven when he turned out in dark blue in midweek.

“The fans have been brilliant so I owe thanks to them,” he said. “I got a nice reception when I went out to warm up.

“It’s just down to me now to work hard and put in performances to put smiles on their faces.”

Dundee boss James McPake believes he has signed a player who is highly motivated to add to his 68 international caps.

“Niall is still really fit, he is still in every international squad,” McPake said. “The reason Niall wanted out of Aberdeen was so he is available for the Nations League, which starts in the summer. He’s got two international games before that and it’s paramount for him that he’s playing.

“He is desperate to get to another major championship. He has already scored in a major championship.

“He is fit and he showed glimpses of the quality he is going to offer in the short space of time he was on the pitch. I am excited about him but we need another couple in, at least.”

