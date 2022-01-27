Leon Clarke could return to the starting line-up as Bristol Rovers face Walsall By Press Association January 27 2022, 5.16pm Leon Clarke could push to start for Bristol Rovers (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leon Clarke could push to start for Bristol Rovers when they host Walsall. The striker returned from a hamstring injury, coming off the bench to score the winner in Rovers’ midweek game against Scunthorpe. Ryan Loft could be back for Joey Barton’s side after missing their midweek game following a knock to the head. Defender Alfie Kilgour is doubtful after missing the last two games with injury. Walsall will be without Rory Holden for the trip to Bristol. Saddlers boss Matt Taylor confirmed that the midfielder will be out for the remainder of the season after originally suffering a knee injury in December 2020. Defender Stephen Ward is also ruled out for the Saddlers after sustaining an injury against Exeter. Ward’s absence could see Donervon Daniels continue in defence after he made his debut against Bradford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Bristol Rovers fend off late Scunthorpe fightback to take maximum points Harry Bunn will not be risked as struggling Scunthorpe take on Bristol Rovers Rollin Menayese misses out for Walsall Exeter at their best in Walsall victory, says Matt Taylor