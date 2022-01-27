Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Top scorer Vadaine Oliver could be back for struggling Gillingham against Oxford

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.20pm
Vadaine Oliver has scored seven goals in all competitions for Gillingham this season (John Walton/PA)
Vadaine Oliver has scored seven goals in all competitions for Gillingham this season (John Walton/PA)

Struggling Gillingham could have top scorer Vadaine Oliver back in the team on Saturday when they face Oxford at Priestfield.

Caretaker boss Steve Lovell has said Oliver will hopefully be available after the striker was absent for the 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury on Tuesday to be at the birth of his child.

Ben Reeves missed the clash with the Shrews through injury and Lovell has said the midfielder will be out for a few more games.

Tuesday’s match was a 13th successive League One outing without victory for Gillingham, who are second-bottom of the table and parted company with boss Steve Evans earlier this month.

Herbie Kane misses out once more for Oxford as he completes a suspension.

The midfielder has been serving a three-game ban following his red card against Lincoln on January 8.

Since Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Jordan Thorniley has been recalled from his loan spell with the U’s by Blackpool and Joel Cooper has joined Port Vale on loan.

Karl Robinson’s men currently occupy the final play-off berth in the table.

