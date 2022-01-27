Ross Sykes available as Accrington take on Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Ross Sykes is available again as Accrington host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One after serving a one-match ban.

Midfielder Liam Coyle is still missing through suspension as a result of his sending off against MK Dons earlier this month.

Tommy Leigh is nearing a return after a knock but the Lancashire derby could come too soon.

Club captain Seamus Conneely is also close to making his comeback after more than a month out.

Morecambe defender Greg Leigh is away on international duty.

The former Manchester City Academy player will miss the Shrimps’ next two games having been named in the Jamaica squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ryan McLaughlin will be assessed after missing last week’s win over Wycombe through illness.

New signing Ousmane Fane is pushing for his first start.