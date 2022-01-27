Carlisle could hand a debut to on-loan defender Dynel Simeu for Sutton game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle could hand a debut to central defender Dynel Simeu when Sutton visit in League Two on Saturday.

Simeu has joined on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season, with his arrival covering the exit of Arsenal loanee Jonathan Dinzeyi earlier this month after only a handful of appearances.

Defender Kelvin Mellor remains out following the injury he suffered against Hartlepool a little over a week ago.

Joel Senior is expected to keep his place in the side in Mellor’s absence.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond is available to play after his red card in last weekend’s game against Northampton was rescinded.

Eastmond was facing a four-match ban after collecting his second red card of the campaign but the Football Association accepted it was a case of wrongful dismissal.

Boss Matt Gray may look to make changes after his side came through the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek with a 1-0 win over Harrogate – with Eastmond getting the goal.

Gray’s side are unbeaten since December 7, a run that has lifted them up to fourth place, level on points with Newport above them while having a game in hand.