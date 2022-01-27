Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Carlisle could hand a debut to on-loan defender Dynel Simeu for Sutton game

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.46pm
Dynel Simeu has joined Carlisle on loan (David Davies/PA)
Dynel Simeu has joined Carlisle on loan (David Davies/PA)

Carlisle could hand a debut to central defender Dynel Simeu when Sutton visit in League Two on Saturday.

Simeu has joined on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season, with his arrival covering the exit of Arsenal loanee Jonathan Dinzeyi earlier this month after only a handful of appearances.

Defender Kelvin Mellor remains out following the injury he suffered against Hartlepool a little over a week ago.

Joel Senior is expected to keep his place in the side in Mellor’s absence.

Sutton captain Craig Eastmond is available to play after his red card in last weekend’s game against Northampton was rescinded.

Eastmond was facing a four-match ban after collecting his second red card of the campaign but the Football Association accepted it was a case of wrongful dismissal.

Boss Matt Gray may look to make changes after his side came through the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek with a 1-0 win over Harrogate – with Eastmond getting the goal.

Gray’s side are unbeaten since December 7, a run that has lifted them up to fourth place, level on points with Newport above them while having a game in hand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier