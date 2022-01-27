Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jayson Leutwiler to miss Oldham’s clash with Rochdale due to Canada commitments

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.57pm
Jayson Leutwiler has international duty with Canada (John Walton/PA)
Jayson Leutwiler has international duty with Canada (John Walton/PA)

Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler will miss the Sky Bet League Two clash with Rochdale because of international duty.

Leutwiler is expected to be unavailable for 10 days in order to take part in Canada’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

It is hoped that he will return in time for the Scunthorpe showdown a week later.

Striker Zak Dearnley, meanwhile, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Rochdale could give a debut to new signing Tahvon Campbell, who has joined from Woking for an undisclosed fee.

Dale boss Robbie Stockdale has close to a fully fit squad from which to select.

Stockdale only made one change for the 0-0 draw with Bradford last weekend, when Abraham Odoh came in for Alex Newby up front.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane has been out since November because of injury and remains in the treatment room.

