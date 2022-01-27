Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duane Holmes back in contention for Huddersfield for home clash with Stoke

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 6.12pm
Duane Holmes is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus (Tim Goode/PA)
Huddersfield midfielder Duane Holmes is back in contention for his side’s home game against Stoke.

Holmes has missed the Terriers’ last two matches after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Boss Carlos Corberan has no new injuries after last week’s 4-3 win at Reading, but defender Levi Colwill remains unavailable.

Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, has been sidelined for three matches and faces another two weeks out due to a knee injury which has required an injection.

Stoke will be boosted by the return of several players as they bid to bounce back from successive defeats.

Steven Fletcher is in contention after missing the midweek defeat at Coventry due to illness and Ben Wilmot has recovered from a back problem.

Sam Surridge (knee) is also hoping to be available after a two-game lay-off, while Nick Powell made his first appearance since October as a substitute at Coventry after recovering from a fractured fibula.

On-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima (groin), Romaine Sawyers, Joe Bursik (both thigh) and Harry Souttar (knee) all remain sidelined.

