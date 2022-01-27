Roy’s back to the day job and new look for Brooks – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association January 27 2022, 6.29pm Roy Hodgson (Clive Brunskill/PA)/Brooks Koepka (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27. Football Morning Roy! Morning 👋 pic.twitter.com/LbvhaE5Otf— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 27, 2022 Peter Crouch looked back at a young Michael Carrick. Love it https://t.co/YHOtfKI0AW— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 27, 2022 Progress at AFCON for Mohamed Elneny. ✅ #TeamEgypt❌ #TeamCotedIvoireMohamed Elneny's Egypt reach #AFCON2021 quarter-finals 👇— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2022 Georginio Wijnaldum was in the gym. Working on my recovery process💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/EEKYiG7Tew— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 27, 2022 Golf Brooks Koepka went blond. Blondes have more fun pic.twitter.com/R7w2JW99G2— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 27, 2022 Tennis Ashleigh Barty warmed up for her Aussie Open semi-final with a bit of cricket. Getting l o o s e with some 🏏🇦🇺@ashbarty | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/g0lcQgqqqQ— wta (@WTA) January 27, 2022 And then made the final. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/oZjBBbZnRA— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) January 27, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes had an issue. pic.twitter.com/xq5jvztNFO— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 27, 2022 Kevin Pietersen has still got it. #AboutLastNight if you have a minute! 💫 pic.twitter.com/ezIMu8XNeo— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 27, 2022 Dan Christian sent out an SOS. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9C2VXx7mfg— David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 27, 2022 Darren Lehmann congratulated Justin Langer. Boxing Tyson Fury was getting ready. LET’S GO!!! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/aB8qwElfL1— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 27, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social Owen sees funny side and Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social