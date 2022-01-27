Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester without captain Tommy Smith for Swindon fixture

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 6.37pm
Colchester’s Tommy Smith is away on international duty (Nick Potts/PA)
Colchester captain Tommy Smith will miss Saturday’s visit of Swindon in Sky Bet League Two as he is away on on international duty.

The 31-year-old will be unavailable for the next two matches after joining up with New Zealand for two World Cup qualifiers.

Cole Skuse limped off with 25 minutes gone in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Salford and was replaced by Noah Chilvers, who could start in his place this weekend.

Striker John Akinde could make his debut after arriving from Gillingham on Thursday.

Swindon, meanwhile, could hand a debut to Josh Davison, who has joined on loan from Charlton.

Davison has been brought in after Tyreece Simpson was recalled by Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers as Lewis Ward kept his place, though the Ghana stopper will be pushing for a recall.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) will be hoping to be involved after returning to training.

